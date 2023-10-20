Senior Health Economist (Harare)

Job Description

The Senior Health Economist is a key position within the Climate and Health Department. Under the direction of the Director – Climate and Health the incumbent will be responsible for providing expert health economics analysis and support in research projects under the Climate and Health Department. This includes costing of complex interventions under High Horizons and HAPI which seek to design individual/household/ community and health facility-level interventions. Overall, the senior health economist will play a key role in conducting research and analysis to guide in decision making which ensures relevance, efficiency, effectiveness and sustainability of interventions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Economic Modeling and Analysis: Develop, implement, and refine health economic models to inform decision-making processes, incorporating aspects like cost-effectiveness, budget impact, and return on investment.

Research & Data Analysis under Climate and Health Department: Provide expert health economics analysis and support for projects, including costing complex interventions under High Horizons and HAPI.

Intervention Costing: Lead the economic evaluation of individual, household, community, and health facility-level interventions, ensuring relevance, efficiency, and sustainability of interventions.

Policy Recommendations: Analyze health policies, providing economic insights and recommendations that can guide policy development and revisions.

Grant Proposals & Funding: Spearhead the development of grant proposals, identifying funding opportunities, and ensuring the submission of compelling economic evaluations to potential Donors.

Collaboration: Work closely with interdisciplinary teams, including clinical researchers, public health professionals, and policymakers, to design and execute research projects.

Publication & Dissemination: Lead and contribute to the publication of research findings in peer-reviewed journals, ensuring the broader dissemination of knowledge.

Mentorship: Provide guidance to junior economists and researchers, fostering skill development and promoting a collaborative research environment.

Strategic Planning: Contribute to the strategic direction of the Health Economics & Policy department and the Climate and Health Department, identifying areas of growth and opportunity.

Stay Updated: Regularly review relevant literature and attend conferences to stay updated with the latest methodologies, findings, and trends in health economics.

Stakeholder Engagement: Engage with stakeholders, including government officials, healthcare providers, and the public, to gather insights and present findings.

Qualifications and Experience

A relevant PhD in Health Economics or equivalent field.

At least 8 years’ experience working as a health economist.

Ability to work well independently as well as collaboratively as part of a research team.

Solid understanding of methods, software, and other tools used by health economists to support decision-making to ensure the cost-effectiveness of interventions.

Proficiency in statistical software (e.g., Stata, R, SAS) and Microsoft Office suite.

Self-motivated and good leadership skills.

Excellent communication skills.

Ability to work with people from different backgrounds.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw. Indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.