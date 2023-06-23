Senior Health Officer x2 (Bulawayo & Harare)

Actively promote PSEA (Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse) standards within International Medical Corps and amongst beneficiaries served by International Medical Corps.

Qualifications and Experience

A clinical background is a pre-requisite.

A Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree is preferred with a Public Health qualification as an added advantage.

A minimum of 3 years experience in a clinical environment is essential. A nursing degree with 10 years of experience is acceptable.

Knowledge of donning and doffing PPE, hygiene practices, disease surveillance, infectious disease notification, barrier nursing principles, self-isolation principles, public health and one or more other relevant areas (e.g., health promotion, PHHE, community development, community behavioural engagement and change and community water supply).

Good knowledge and experience on working with local partner agencies with a capacity of providing formal and informal training.

Experience in Infection Prevention and Control and case management

Experience and understanding of community mobilization in relation to Community Health Clubs, water, sanitation, and hygiene activities.

Understanding of international health and development and relief issues.

Sensitivity to the needs and priorities of disadvantaged populations

Demonstrated experience of integrating protection, gender, and diversity issues into public health promotion

Strong ability to communicate effectively and fluent in spoken and written English local languages are acceptable.

Other

How to Apply

To apply for this position please send your curriculum vitae and cover letter, clearly stating the position title on the email subject line, to: recruitmentzimbabwe@internationalmedicalcorps.org

“International Medical Corps is proud to provide equal employment opportunities to all employees and qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, gender, age, disability or status as a veteran.”

NB: International Medical Corps never asks job applicants for a fee, payment, or other monetary transaction. If you are asked for money in connection with this recruitment, please report to International Medical Corps at the website provided at the end of this document. Website for reporting misconduct: www.InternationalMedicalCorps.ethicspoint.com. Please do not submit your CV or application to this website, it will not be considered for review

Deadline: 29 June 2023