Senior Health Officer x2 (Bulawayo & Harare)

Job Description
International Medical Corps (IMC) is a global humanitarian, non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives and relieving suffering through health care training and relief and development programs. IMCs’ mission is to improve the quality of life through health interventions and related activities that build local capacity in underserved communities worldwide. IMC has worked in Zimbabwe since 2009.
The Senior Health Officer will work with volunteers and health workers, communities, and other stakeholders to promote high standards of hygiene and facilitate appropriate training to enhance local capacity.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The employee will be involved in clinical mentorship targeted at improving infection, prevention and control and quality of care. The Senior Health Officer must be able to demonstrate knowledge of IPC practices and case management guidelines and should be familiar with principles of PPE use amongst frontline health workers, prevention of spread of communicable diseases in the communities and have an appreciation of disease outbreak management.
- He/she should be good at supervision, mentoring and training colleagues on IPC modules.
- He/She should be able to provide tutorials on IPC modules, demonstrate donning and doffing of PPE, present on IPC practices and case management.
- They will work closely with other stakeholders, to ensure that the IPC practices and case management strategy can easily feed into the WASH program and current national/ district health policies, and where possible, assist the partners to use the existing windows of opportunities to improve/ influence the policies and practices changes, which can improve health of the beneficiaries, adherence to the requirements of the Zimbabwe Community Based Feedback and Response Mechanisms guidelines & procedures.
- The employee will implement and take part in activities in line with the CBFRM guidelines.
Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse:
- Actively promote PSEA (Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse) standards within International Medical Corps and amongst beneficiaries served by International Medical Corps.
Qualifications and Experience
- A clinical background is a pre-requisite.
- A Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree is preferred with a Public Health qualification as an added advantage.
- A minimum of 3 years experience in a clinical environment is essential. A nursing degree with 10 years of experience is acceptable.
- Knowledge of donning and doffing PPE, hygiene practices, disease surveillance, infectious disease notification, barrier nursing principles, self-isolation principles, public health and one or more other relevant areas (e.g., health promotion, PHHE, community development, community behavioural engagement and change and community water supply).
- Good knowledge and experience on working with local partner agencies with a capacity of providing formal and informal training.
- Experience and understanding of community mobilization in relation to Community Health Clubs, water, sanitation, and hygiene activities.
- Understanding of international health and development and relief issues.
- Sensitivity to the needs and priorities of disadvantaged populations
- Demonstrated experience of integrating protection, gender, and diversity issues into public health promotion
- Strong ability to communicate effectively and fluent in spoken and written English local languages are acceptable.
Other
How to Apply
To apply for this position please send your curriculum vitae and cover letter, clearly stating the position title on the email subject line, to: recruitmentzimbabwe@internationalmedicalcorps.org
“International Medical Corps is proud to provide equal employment opportunities to all employees and qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, gender, age, disability or status as a veteran.”
NB: International Medical Corps never asks job applicants for a fee, payment, or other monetary transaction. If you are asked for money in connection with this recruitment, please report to International Medical Corps at the website provided at the end of this document. Website for reporting misconduct: www.InternationalMedicalCorps.ethicspoint.com. Please do not submit your CV or application to this website, it will not be considered for review
Deadline: 29 June 2023
International Medical Corps
International Medical Corps is a global, nonprofit, humanitarian aid organization that provides emergency medical services, healthcare training and capacity building to those affected by disaster, disease or conflict." It seeks to strengthen medical services and infrastructure in the aftermath of crises."