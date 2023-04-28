Senior Human Resource Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above post, which has arisen in our Human Resource Department at Cashel Valley (Mutare).

Reporting to the General Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Recruitment, selection, employee transfer, and exit processes leading to all departments being adequately staffed.

Developing and implementing Human Resources strategies and initiatives aligned with the overall business strategy.

Monitoring employee relations and addressing demands, grievances, and any other people issues.

Supporting current and future business needs through the development, engagement, motivation, and retention of human capital.

Managing all employee welfare matters for the site including but not limited to canteens, offices, people transport, health facilities, etc.

Managing all leave, payroll, and compensation-related processes for the site.

Overseeing and managing a performance management system that drives high performance.

Assessing training needs and ensuring their closure through a structured site annual training plan.

Reporting on HR metrics for the site monthly or any other timelines as may be required from time to time.

Ensuring good corporate governance and legal compliance throughout all human resources management processes.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Social Sciences, Human Resources Management, or equivalent.

IPMZ qualification is an added advantage.

3 years of relevant experience in a similar role.

Exposure to an FMCG environment will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in writing together with detailed C.Vs should be submitted to: recruitment@cashelvalley.co.zw

NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 03 May 2023