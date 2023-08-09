Senior ICT Auditor

Job Description

Reporting to the Information System Audit Manager, the successful candidate will assist in conducting appraisals of the policies, procedures, and management controls of the Authority to ensure that all the activities are properly management to promote adequate and effective systems for internal control at reasonable cost.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting in developing a Risk Based Annual IT audit plan which provides assurance of IT Governance, Information Security, Database Security, Business Continuity Planning, Disaster Recovery Planning, and IT Project Governance (Pre and Post implementation).

Production of Information systems audit work plans, programmes and questionnaires (data collection tools).

Formulating the audit strategy and workplan for audit assignment

Evaluating and recommending on the effectiveness of the information technology environment (operating systems, networks, infrastructure, billing systems, information databases, financial reporting systems and all other peripheral/interfaced applications including general system controls, infrastructure controls and application controls.

Identifying and assessing risk/vulnerabilities inherent in IT infrastructures and technology enabled processes and recommending controls/measures that will mitigate identified risk.

Implementing the ICT annual audit plan, as approved, including as appropriate any special tasks for projects requested by the Head to ensure the annual audit plan is effectively implemented.

Reviewing corrective action taken by management to implement audit recommendations and draw attention to any failure to take remedial action and consequent risks accepted.

Spearheading the use of CAAT and application of a forensic audit approach paying particular attention to cyber security. Providing training and support to financial auditors on use of CAATS

Carrying out data integrity reviews on data generation, processing, reporting, archival, retrieval and destruction.

Evaluating and recommending on the design, implementation, and monitoring of logical access controls and physical access controls to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, availability, and authorised use of information assets.

Compiling factual, accurate and timely audit reports and attend exit and close out meetings with management.

Ensuring that the reports/working papers and databases are properly archived and retrievable for future references after the completion of work.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor of Business Studies & Computing Science Degree, Bachelor of Science Information. Systems Degree or Bachelor of Science Computer Science.

Professional qualification e.g CISA, CISM.

Member of ISACA.

Membership of institute of Internal Auditors an added advantage.

Working knowledge of at least one data analytics software package or programming experience.

A minimum of 5 years IT auditing experience.

Competencies & Characteristics:

A sound understanding of the ICT systems.

Excellent report writing skills.

Cyberforencis.

Knowledge of Business Intelligence, current technological developments/trends in area of expertise.

Good interpersonal and communication skill.

Understanding of ICT frameworks such as COBIT, ITIL.

Capable of scripting and advanced querying of database.

Good data analytics.

Other

How to Apply

Those interested in pursuing this opportunity should either hand deliver their applications with CVs and certified copies of professional qualifications to :