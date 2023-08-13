Senior Institutional Analyst: Quality Assurance And Academic Planning (X2)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for gathering, maintenance, compilation, analysis and reporting on institutional data for quality assurance and enhancement.

Work with both academic and professional support staff colleagues across the institution as well as external stakeholders.

Evaluation of different institutional activities.

Write assessment-based reports to support quality assurance and academic planning.

Support implementation of the Education 5.0 model across the university.

Performing any other duties as maybe assigned from time to time by the Director Quality Assurance and Academic Planning.

Qualifications and Experience

The ideal candidate must have at least a Master’s degree in the Humanities and a first degree with strong quantitative and/ or qualitative analytical components.

Three (3) years post qualification experience in a university and knowledge of statistical software would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=138

Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.