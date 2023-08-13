Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Senior Institutional Analyst: Quality Assurance And Academic Planning (X2)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for gathering, maintenance, compilation, analysis and reporting on institutional data for quality assurance and enhancement.
- Work with both academic and professional support staff colleagues across the institution as well as external stakeholders.
- Evaluation of different institutional activities.
- Write assessment-based reports to support quality assurance and academic planning.
- Support implementation of the Education 5.0 model across the university.
- Performing any other duties as maybe assigned from time to time by the Director Quality Assurance and Academic Planning.
Qualifications and Experience
- The ideal candidate must have at least a Master’s degree in the Humanities and a first degree with strong quantitative and/ or qualitative analytical components.
- Three (3) years post qualification experience in a university and knowledge of statistical software would be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=138
Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for all applicants.
Deadline: 25 August 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.
Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/
Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662