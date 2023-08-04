Senior Laboratory Technician
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned full-time post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducting and supervising physiology practical sessions to undergraduate students.
- Planning, setting up and undertaking controlled experiments and trials.
- Maintaining, calibrating, cleaning and testing of the laboratory equipment.
- Ordering and maintaining laboratory stock and resources.
- Providing technical support.
- Presenting results to senior staff.
- Writing laboratory reports, recording and analyzing data.
- Carrying out risk assessments.
- Any other job-related duties may be assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in any Health Sciences/ Life Sciences discipline.
- At least 1 year of working/ work related learning experience in a Physiology Teaching laboratory.
- Phlebotomy qualifications and experience would be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource
The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to.
Deadline: 04 August 2023
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.