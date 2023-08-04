Senior Laboratory Technician

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned full-time post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducting and supervising physiology practical sessions to undergraduate students.

Planning, setting up and undertaking controlled experiments and trials.

Maintaining, calibrating, cleaning and testing of the laboratory equipment.

Ordering and maintaining laboratory stock and resources.

Providing technical support.

Presenting results to senior staff.

Writing laboratory reports, recording and analyzing data.

Carrying out risk assessments.

Any other job-related duties may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in any Health Sciences/ Life Sciences discipline.

At least 1 year of working/ work related learning experience in a Physiology Teaching laboratory.

Phlebotomy qualifications and experience would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource

The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.