Senior Library Assistant x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above post.

Library Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Charging and discharging of books using the Library Management System.

Assisting users to use the Online Public Access Catalogue.

Assisting patrons to access books from the Open Shelf, Reserve and Core Collections

Performing shelving and shelf reading duties.

Performing day, weekend and night circulation duties.

Qualifications and Experience

National Diploma in Library & Information Science.

5 Ordinary Level subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

The candidate must have at least 1 year working experience in an academic library.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates, and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place, and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s), and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)

Midlands State University

vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw

Application documents must be in a single-scan pdf format.

NB: The successful candidate may be deployed to any of the University Campuses. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.

Deadline: 28 April 2023