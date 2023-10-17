Senior Loans Officer (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Senior Loans Officer within our Harare branch, qualified and experienced candidates are encouraged to apply. The incumbent will be expected to process loan applications in compliance with the bank's credit policy and supervise subordinates.

Duties and Responsibilities

Loan portfolio management.

Client relationship management.

Customer service (Attends to customer queries and explain bank products and services).

Recieves and processes loan application.

Conduct fields assessment.

Supervision of subornates.

Performs any other duties within the scope of the job.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Banking & Finance , Agriculture or related business degree.

Clean Driver's licence (2 years older) is a MUST.

Minimum of two years -experience as Field Officer or Loans Officer in a financial institution.

Supervisory skills are required.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating the position being applied for under the subject line. All copies of academic and professional qualifications must accompany all applications.

Deadline: 20 October 2023