Senior Manager: Corporate Banking (Harare)
Job Description
We are seeking a highly skilled and qualified Senior Manager who will Corporate Banking, overseeing a team of Corporate Bankers and driving the Bank's Business Development and Corporate Relationship Management objectives.
Duties and Responsibilities
Business Development:
- Develop and execute a comprehensive business development strategy to attract and acquire corporate clients.
- Originate business through personal networks, partner networks, and other reference channels.
- Identify and pursue new opportunities to expand the bank's client base and grow assets and liabilities.
Strategy Formulation:
- Formulate and implement strategic plans for the Corporate Banking Division in alignment with the bank's overall objectives.
- Lead the formulation of strategies across all sectors to shape the future of Business Banking.
- Continuously assess market trends, competitive landscape, and industry regulations to identify growth opportunities and mitigate risks.
Account Relationship Management:
- Manage and nurture relationships with key corporate clients, ensuring high levels of client satisfaction.
- Understand the financial goals and challenges of clients and proactively offer financial solutions to address their needs.
- onitor client portfolios, assess credit risk, and collaborate with credit analysts to maintain a healthy loan portfolio.
Task Distribution and People Management:
- Efficiently lead and manage the Business Banking team, distributing tasks and setting performance goals.
- Communicate the division's strategy, plans, and ideas to the department staff.
- Ensure any direct reports are fully trained and compliant with all aspects of their roles.
Cross-Functional Collaboration:
- Collaborate with other departments to obtain the best financial and commercial results for the bank.
- Lead cross-functional teams to achieve corporate objectives.
- Stakeholder Relations:
- Develop and maintain relationships with relevant stakeholders, influencing decision-making in favor of the bank's business objectives.
- Plan and organize opportunities for customer interface to boost business growth and enhance relationships in strategic focus areas.
Controls and Compliance:
- Ensure compliance with all relevant banking regulations, policies, and procedures.
- Implement robust risk management and control measures to mitigate operational and credit risks.
- Oversee the underwriting process and credit approvals for corporate clients.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Banking, Finance, or a related field.
- MBA or post-graduate qualification.
- Leadership development courses are an added advantage.
- Minimum of 10 years of working experience in a Corporate Banking environment.
- Demonstrated customer organization mapping skills and relationships with key corporates.
- Strong value-selling skills and negotiation abilities.
- Proven experience in executing sales and marketing programs.
- Proactive approach and self-starter with the ability to manage multiple priorities.
- Effective people manager with a talent management focus.
- Client-driven with a keen understanding of customer needs and market dynamics.
Other
How to Apply
Suitable candidates are invited to send through their application to: recruitment@nmbz.co.zw
Deadline: 20 October 2023
NMB Bank Limited
The bank was registered as an Accepting House under the Banking Act [Chapter 24:20] in June 1993 and was converted into a commercial bank in December 1999. The bank commenced commercial banking business in July 2000.
Address: 9 Plymouth Road,Southerton, Harare
Group email: southertonBranch@nmbz.co.zw
Website: https://nmbz.co.zw/