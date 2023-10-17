Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
NMB Bank Limited

Senior Manager: Corporate Banking (Harare)

NMB Bank Limited
Oct. 20, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are seeking a highly skilled and qualified Senior Manager who will Corporate Banking, overseeing a team of Corporate Bankers and driving the Bank's Business Development and Corporate Relationship Management objectives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Business Development:

  • Develop and execute a comprehensive business development strategy to attract and acquire corporate clients.
  • Originate business through personal networks, partner networks, and other reference channels.
  • Identify and pursue new opportunities to expand the bank's client base and grow assets and liabilities.

Strategy Formulation:

  • Formulate and implement strategic plans for the Corporate Banking Division in alignment with the bank's overall objectives.
  • Lead the formulation of strategies across all sectors to shape the future of Business Banking.
  • Continuously assess market trends, competitive landscape, and industry regulations to identify growth opportunities and mitigate risks.

Account Relationship Management:

  • Manage and nurture relationships with key corporate clients, ensuring high levels of client satisfaction.
  • Understand the financial goals and challenges of clients and proactively offer financial solutions to address their needs.
  • onitor client portfolios, assess credit risk, and collaborate with credit analysts to maintain a healthy loan portfolio.

Task Distribution and People Management:

  • Efficiently lead and manage the Business Banking team, distributing tasks and setting performance goals.
  • Communicate the division's strategy, plans, and ideas to the department staff.
  • Ensure any direct reports are fully trained and compliant with all aspects of their roles.

Cross-Functional Collaboration:

  • Collaborate with other departments to obtain the best financial and commercial results for the bank.
  • Lead cross-functional teams to achieve corporate objectives.
  • Stakeholder Relations:
  • Develop and maintain relationships with relevant stakeholders, influencing decision-making in favor of the bank's business objectives.
  • Plan and organize opportunities for customer interface to boost business growth and enhance relationships in strategic focus areas.

Controls and Compliance:

  • Ensure compliance with all relevant banking regulations, policies, and procedures.
  • Implement robust risk management and control measures to mitigate operational and credit risks.
  • Oversee the underwriting process and credit approvals for corporate clients.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's degree in Banking, Finance, or a related field.
  • MBA or post-graduate qualification.
  • Leadership development courses are an added advantage.
  • Minimum of 10 years of working experience in a Corporate Banking environment.
  • Demonstrated customer organization mapping skills and relationships with key corporates.
  • Strong value-selling skills and negotiation abilities.
  • Proven experience in executing sales and marketing programs.
  • Proactive approach and self-starter with the ability to manage multiple priorities.
  • Effective people manager with a talent management focus.
  • Client-driven with a keen understanding of customer needs and market dynamics.

Other

How to Apply

Suitable candidates are invited to send through their application to: recruitment@nmbz.co.zw

Deadline: 20 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

NMB Bank Limited

The bank was registered as an Accepting House under the Banking Act [Chapter 24:20] in June 1993 and was converted into a commercial bank in December 1999. The bank commenced commercial banking business in July 2000.

Address: 9 Plymouth Road,Southerton, Harare

Group email: southertonBranch@nmbz.co.zw

Website: https://nmbz.co.zw/

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank Limited

Branch Manager (Mutare)

Deadline:
Steward Bank
Steward Bank

Remittances & Millennial Banking Manager (Harare)

Deadline:
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank Limited

Treasury Dealer (Harare)

Deadline:
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank Limited

Senior Loans Officer (Harare)

Deadline:
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank Limited

Operational Risk Officer (Harare)

Deadline:
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank Limited

Agro Loans Officer (Masvingo)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback