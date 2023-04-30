Senior Manager: Human Resources

Job Description

To ensure the delivery of services, systems and processes that enable strategic workforce planning, organisational design, structure, job architecture, career development and leadership to support Nedbank’s People Strategy & to execute and deliver on HR strategic plans that enable businesses' strategic objectives, thereby ensuring sustainable human capital, business transformation and culture in line with Nedbank business strategy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Apply and integrate advanced and predictive analysis, people metrics and reporting to develop strategic and operational insights for workforce decision making.

Manage the enablement within the Bank of the operational practices of strategic workforce planning, organisational design, structure, job architecture, career development, leadership by ensuring optimisation and driving efficiencies.

Consult and engage with stakeholders on enabling the operational practices of strategic workforce planning, organisational design, structure, job architecture, career development and leadership through proactive and regular engagement.

Operationalise and ensure delivery of strategic frameworks for strategic workforce planning, organisational design, structure, job architecture, career development and leadership by monitoring and reporting on actuals and exceptions.

Manage the delivery of client experience through regular engagement, balancing timeline and quality requirements and resolving escalations.

Provide direction and guidance to the Organisational Design team by ensuring adherence to the Strategic Workforce Plan, organisational design, structure, job architecture, career development and Agility Centre practices, policies, and processes.

Manage service delivery and quality outputs of team(s) through analysis of monthly and exception reports against planned outputs and timelines.

Manage managers responsible for delivery and enablement across areas of responsibility through application of business and management processes

Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in Nedbank culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI.

Develop and implement action plans to address issues raised in culture surveys.

Create a client service culture. Identify areas of resource inefficiencies and promote multi-skilling and addressing capacity gaps by reviewing and improving work processes.

Maintain stakeholder engagement by building effective business partnerships.

Build and maintain relationships with relevant Nedbank Group Human Resource Functions through proactive and regular engagements.

Contribute to growth and development of Employee Services function through engagement with colleagues.

Create an environment where self, managers and team are encouraged to challenge the status quo by initiating constructive debates about work practices and areas for improvement.

Improve productivity and reduce costs by improving work processes.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Psychology/ Economics/ Accounting Degree

Additional Strategic Workforce Planning Certificates will be an added advantage.

MBA will be an added advantage.

Minimum Experience Level:

At least 8 years working experience in Human Resources, Business Strategy and or Business Intelligence, 3 of which must be in a senior managerial position.

Technical / Professional Knowledge:

Sap HCM and /or other ERP System includning scoping, blue printing ,testing etc.

Principles of project management.

Building and maintaining effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Leadership Skills.

Presentation Skills.

Behavioural Competencies:

Customer Focus.

Guiding Team Success.

Driving for Results.

Facilitating Change.

Communication.

Building Partnerships.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.nedbank.co.za/job/Harare-Senior-Manager-Human-Resources/927708401/

Please contact the Nedbank Recruiting Team on: +27 860 555 566

Deadline: 28 April 2023