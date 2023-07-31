Senior Marketing Officer (Harare)

Job Description

To support the marketing manager in overseeing the department's operations including business planning, brand management, advertising, communication, customer relationship management, corporate social responsibility, social media management, telemarketing and people management.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assists the Head- Marketing and Advertising in developing marketing plans such as marketing campaign plans and budgets to support the group business strategy.

Increases brand visibility across all physical and electronic channels under the instruction of the Head- Marketing and Advertising.

Communicates with various media buyers, advertising agencies, printers, and other services to help marketing projects come to fruition.

Implements marketing promotions that support the business strategy.

Works within the department budget to develop cost-effective marketing plans for each product or service.

Creates positive relationships with new clients to help build the customer base.

Tracks all marketing and sales data and creates detailed written reports and verbal presentations to bring to senior executives.

Adjusts marketing campaigns and strategies as needed in response to collected data and other feedback.

Increase social media engagement through content development and engagement with customers.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Marketing or equivalent.

Studying towards a Post graduate qualification (e.g.,MBA/ MSC) will be an advantage.

Must have 3 years’ experience in a similar or related environment.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send CVS to: hr@tileandcarpetcentre.co.zw.

NB: We reserve the right to close the application early if we receive adequate number of applications.