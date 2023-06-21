Senior Network Engineer (Harare)

Uploads anti-virus security on all servers in line with the anti-virus license.

Makes sure all issues raised during previous audit to ensure Network Components are within recommended audit standards.

Chief in performing backup, archiving & disaster recovery of systems and network components.

Designs and Tests the Disaster Recovery procedures & updates processes, policies in line with the ERM plan and advises the Infrastructure and Networks Manager.

Performs root cause analysis for service interruption, resolves and / or escalates to the Infrastructure and Networks Manager.

Liaises with relevant vendors (for example Telone) regarding system and network technical problems.

Identifies through the vendors, possible suitable systems for the Bank and recommends accordingly.

Identifies through the vendors, possible suitable security and network systems for the Bank and recommends accordingly.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor ’ s Degree in information systems or equivalent.

CISCO Certification (CCNA, CCNP, CCIE etc.)

4 to 6 years’ experience in Technology Services.

A proven record of managing servers, storage & operating systems in a similar environment.

Knowledge and experience with cloud-based technology, virtual infrastructure, Microsoft server configurations, Linux server systems will be an added advantage.

Extensive knowledge of routing protocols including OSPF and BGP.

Proven experience and success with LAN, WAN, WLAN, and WWAN design and implementation.

Experience with network capacity planning, network security principles, and general network management best practices.

Experience with VOIP phone systems.

Excellent hardware troubleshooting experience.

Competence with testing tools and procedures for voice and data circuits.

Working knowledge VLAN, Trunks, Port Channels, Port Mirroring, VPN, MPLS.

Skills and Competencies:

Strong relationships building and networking skills.

Ability to work under pressure and strong adherence to deadlines and targets.

Good problem-solving skills, expressing the ability to question, listen and understand the customer and business environment. Technical Pre-requisites.

Up -to -date with the current (and future) levels of IT Infrastructure.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw with the Heading: “Senior Network Engineer” attaching all your academic certificates including your national ID.

Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC’s recruitment policy.

Deadline: 21 June 2023 at 1630hrs