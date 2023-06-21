Senior Network Engineer (Harare)

Job Description
To be lead in planning, implementing and maintaining BancAbc Bank infrastructure for voice, data, video and Wireless network components in line with Technology Services performance standards.
Duties and Responsibilities
NetworkOperationalManagement
- Identifies, designs and plans network services solutions to ensure the Bank’s objectives are met.
- Lead in developing a robust network architecture to address the Bank’s network needs.
- Produces technical specifications for request for tender and Gantt chats on project implementation.
- Ensure monitoring and prompt troubleshooting is being done on the Network.
- Guarantee that updates and upgrades are done on all network equipment.
- Lead in implementing leading technologies on the network such as but not limited to VoIP, QoS, SIP, IPsec VPN, SSL VPN, MPLS and WAN technologies.
- Principal in advising on Networking and Infrastructure issues to the IT infrastructure and Networks Manager
- Ensure monitoring and prompt troubleshooting is being done on the Network.
- Principal in network development issues
- Designs of local & wide area network for machines.
- Ensures documents all aspects of design including graphic illustration of overall architecture are produced and stored.
- Monitors existing security infrastructure and recommends improvements. The improvements should minimise threats & vulnerabilities.
- Ensures quality control on all purchased Network Components according to policy.
InfrastructureSystemsandNetworkOperations:
- Uploads anti-virus security on all servers in line with the anti-virus license.
- Makes sure all issues raised during previous audit to ensure Network Components are within recommended audit standards.
- Chief in performing backup, archiving & disaster recovery of systems and network components.
- Designs and Tests the Disaster Recovery procedures & updates processes, policies in line with the ERM plan and advises the Infrastructure and Networks Manager.
- Performs root cause analysis for service interruption, resolves and / or escalates to the Infrastructure and Networks Manager.
- Liaises with relevant vendors (for example Telone) regarding system and network technical problems.
- Identifies through the vendors, possible suitable systems for the Bank and recommends accordingly.
- Identifies through the vendors, possible suitable security and network systems for the Bank and recommends accordingly.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor ’ s Degree in information systems or equivalent.
- CISCO Certification (CCNA, CCNP, CCIE etc.)
- 4 to 6 years’ experience in Technology Services.
- A proven record of managing servers, storage & operating systems in a similar environment.
- Knowledge and experience with cloud-based technology, virtual infrastructure, Microsoft server configurations, Linux server systems will be an added advantage.
- Extensive knowledge of routing protocols including OSPF and BGP.
- Proven experience and success with LAN, WAN, WLAN, and WWAN design and implementation.
- Experience with network capacity planning, network security principles, and general network management best practices.
- Experience with VOIP phone systems.
- Excellent hardware troubleshooting experience.
- Competence with testing tools and procedures for voice and data circuits.
- Working knowledge VLAN, Trunks, Port Channels, Port Mirroring, VPN, MPLS.
Skills and Competencies:
- Strong relationships building and networking skills.
- Ability to work under pressure and strong adherence to deadlines and targets.
- Good problem-solving skills, expressing the ability to question, listen and understand the customer and business environment. Technical Pre-requisites.
- Up -to -date with the current (and future) levels of IT Infrastructure.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw with the Heading: “Senior Network Engineer” attaching all your academic certificates including your national ID.
Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC’s recruitment policy.
Deadline: 21 June 2023 at 1630hrs
BancABC Zimbabwe
The bank was formed in 1999 by various sponsors who previously owned separate business interests in various small to medium sized banking and financial institutions throughout Southern and Central Africa. It was the First Merchant Bank Limited, which had been operating as an Accepting House in Zimbabwe since 1956, under the ownership of FMB Holdings was re-branded African Banking Corporation of Zimbabwe Limited in 2001. On 27 April 2009, the bank announced its re-branding to BancABC following Reserve Bank approval.