Senior Plant Metallurgist
Job Description
(ZIMPLATS) is the largest platinum group metals producer in Zimbabwe. It owns and operates Ngezi Underground Mines, Ngezi Concentrator and the Selous Metallurgical Complex (SMC).
The position will be part of the dynamic team based at Ngezi Concentrator reporting to the Plant Manager.
- REFERENCE NUMBER - SMC20230801
- DEPARTMENT AND LOCATION - Smelter
- JOB GRADING - DI
Duties and Responsibilities
- Coordinating the department's Safety, Health, Environment, Quality, Legal and other requirement issues in accordance with the company's Business Management System.
- Effective short term and long-term production planning.
- Interpretation of process unit operations and metallurgical troubleshooting.
- Identifying and implementing continuous plant improvement and optimisation strategies.
- Implementing cost saving initiatives.
- Metal accounting.
- Providing technical support to the production and maintenance teams.
- Training subordinates.
- Ensuring furnace monitoring and operation according to design and standards.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc Metallurgical Engineering/ Chemical Engineering degree or equivalent.
- Minimum of six (6) years mineral processing experience, of which two (2) years would have been through a structured Graduate Learnership programme.
- Ability to generate sound technical reports.
- Knowledge of the Business Management.
- System (BMS) will be an added advantage.
Leadership Competencies:
- A self-starter with good interpersonal, planning, organisational and problem-solving skills,
- Ability to operate in an environment with competing priorities.
Other
How to Apply
Written applications from persons meeting the above criteria together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of qualifications should be sent by to:
The Human Resources Officer - Processing Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Private) Limited
"Senior Plant Metallurgist (DI) - Smelter'
REFERENCE NUMBER - SMC20230801
P.O. Box 61
SELOUS
OR:
Email Us - humanresources@zimplats.com
Deadline: 16 August 2023
