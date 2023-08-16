Senior Plant Metallurgist

Job Description

(ZIMPLATS) is the largest platinum group metals producer in Zimbabwe. It owns and operates Ngezi Underground Mines, Ngezi Concentrator and the Selous Metallurgical Complex (SMC).

The position will be part of the dynamic team based at Ngezi Concentrator reporting to the Plant Manager.

REFERENCE NUMBER - SMC20230801

DEPARTMENT AND LOCATION - Smelter

JOB GRADING - DI

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinating the department's Safety, Health, Environment, Quality, Legal and other requirement issues in accordance with the company's Business Management System.

Effective short term and long-term production planning.

Interpretation of process unit operations and metallurgical troubleshooting.

Identifying and implementing continuous plant improvement and optimisation strategies.

Implementing cost saving initiatives.

Metal accounting.

Providing technical support to the production and maintenance teams.

Training subordinates.

Ensuring furnace monitoring and operation according to design and standards.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc Metallurgical Engineering/ Chemical Engineering degree or equivalent.

Minimum of six (6) years mineral processing experience, of which two (2) years would have been through a structured Graduate Learnership programme.

Ability to generate sound technical reports.

Knowledge of the Business Management.

System (BMS) will be an added advantage.

Leadership Competencies: