Senior Program Manager (Harare)

Duties and Responsibilities

Clinical Oversight:

Lead Zim-PAAC consortium clinical capacity building activities including monitoring performance of the various cadres (Program Officers, Provincial Mentors and District Site and Community Linkage Officers) to ensure comprehensive care on the full HIV treatment cascade towards the 95-95-95 treatment goals.

Lead Consortium clinical mentoring/site support presence at central, provincial hospitals, district, and facility levels.

Lead program staff in activities that contributes towards meeting MER targets.

Work closely with staff in the National program to support development of capacity of various cadres of health care workers to provide quality comprehensive HIV care and treatment services.

Provide appropriate and updated clinical input in the development and adaptation of various curricula and training material.

Program Design and Management:

Support development of annual work plans, including identifying deliverables, tasks, accountabilities, and results indicators, and in establishing mechanisms to assure efficient work plan implementation.

Collaborate with technical staff on the team to identify in-country technical assistance needs, assure a response to these needs, and link the Country Office with network-wide initiatives.

Lead consortium work in the development and monitoring of PLHIV (including CAYPLHIV, priority and key populations), differentiated services delivery (DSD) models and Mental Health activities in Zim-TTECH supported districts including site assessments and review of program tools.

Represent Zim-TECH at relevant partnership fora and technical working groups.

Monitoring & Evaluation:

Monitoring and evaluation of clinical activities at sites to ensure impact.

Monitor and supervise Zim-TTECH consortium clinical staff.

Oversee site level CQI processes to respond to challenges identified at site level.

Support monitoring of Program Officers plans and reports.

Provide clinical input to analysis of MER indicators.

Develop and deliver reports and presentations effectively conveying best practices and novel methodologies.

Contribute to the documentation and knowledge sharing of program results through articles, conference posters, web postings, and presentations.

Qualifications and Experience

Medical doctor with experience in HIV/TB health care and support delivery, active licensure with MDPCZ.

Master’s in public health or related field with an emphasis on infectious diseases preferred.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in public health programs with emphasis on infectious diseases and HIV and AIDS, with at least 3 years’ experience working on health care delivery in a resource challenged setting.

High degree of judgment, maturity, ingenuity, and originality to interpret strategy, to analyse, develop and present work and to monitor and evaluate implementation of programs.

Strong writing skills and attention to detail and quality; Exceptional communication, interpersonal and negotiation skills.

Strong management skills with ability to mentor, coach, lead, develop and evaluate staff.

Experience providing HIV clinical services in a clinical setting preferred.

Experience in national PMTCT programme is an added advantage.

Knowledge of and familiarity with Zimbabwe HIV treatment initiatives, guidelines and policies including DSD models.

Experience on how to mainstream mental health HIV programming is an added advantage.

Ability to interact successfully with senior level representatives and high-level government officials.

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work cross-culturally with diverse teams.

Excellent analytical written and oral communication skills.

Willingness to travel approximately 25 % of the time.

Computer literacy in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Access.

Ability to develop high level strategic relationships with multiple partners working in the country.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certified certificates clearly indicating the position applied for to: ctspm@zimttech.org. For your application to be considered applicants must use their Zim-TTECH email address.

Commitment to Diversity: Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 10 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message