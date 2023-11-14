Senior Project Assistant

Duty Station: Harare

Job Family: Education

Type of contract: Project Appointment

Duration of contract: 1 year

Recruitment open to: Internal and external candidates

Application Deadline (Midnight Paris Time): 20-NOV-2023

UNESCO Core Values: Commitment to the Organization, Integrity, Respect for Diversity, Professionalism

Only candidates who are entitled to work in Zimbabwe may apply to this position.

OVERVIEW OF THE FUNCTIONS OF THE POST

Under the overall authority of the UNESCO Director of the Regional Office for Southern Africa (ROSA) and the direct supervision of the Education Head of Unit the Programme Assistant will be responsible for providing programme support to the, “Facility for Action for Climate Empowerment to achieve the National Determined Contributions (FACE-NDC) project” in Zambia as well as the, “Climate Smart Education Systems Strategic Capability (CSESSC) initiative” in Zimbabwe and Malawi. The role will entail ensuring effective planning, implementation and monitoring of UNESCO’s work on these projects, and supporting the ROSA Education Team on other ongoing programmes within the sector.

Duties and Responsibilities

PROGRAMMING WORK:

Produce costed activity-based work plans, monitor budgets and track financial expenditures and their conformity to the work-plans for effective implementation of the FACE-NDC project in Zambia and the CSESSC initiative in Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Produce, monitor and maintain financial and statistical information for the team to feed into quarterly and annual donor reports & SISTER/UNESCORE.

Coordinate the planning, organization and implementation of meetings, events and webinars related to the programmes.

Manage financial and other resources made available to support work plan activities including workshops or meetings to ensure proper and effective utilization in pursuit of expected results and in full compliance with UNESCO rules, policies and existing internal control systems.

Attend and participate in internal and external meetings.

Coordinate the preparation, organization, conducting and reporting for local and regional conferences; training courses and workshops.

Support country-level advocacy activities to facilitate transformative behavioural change required to fight climate change.

Support country-level advocacy activities to mainstream climate change adaptation and environmental sustainability into the education sector.

Conduct financial reconciliation of activity funds.

Prepare internal and external written documents and communicate effectively with all stakeholders using various media to ensure smooth implementation of work plans and achievement of programme objectives.

PROCUREMENT:

Develop and maintain a database of reliable consultants and service providers; and ensure proper utilization of this database to source quotations for the provision of goods and services in compliance with UNESCO’s rules and regulations on procurement.

Coordinate procurement of goods and services in accordance with project work plans, following principles set forth in UNESCO’s Administrative Manual to ensure competitive selection that achieves value for money.

Procure tickets for staff and delegates attending scheduled regional programme events, assist and provide guidance in preparation of travel procedures.

Draft contracts and collate supporting documentation in preparation of activities to be implemented in accordance with project work plans.

Upload contracts to the organisation’s contract management platform and take responsibility for end to end management of open contracts.

Ensure that all conditions specified in established contracts are fully met by implementation partners or contractors; in consultation with relevant team members.

Monitor and follow up on contracts to ensure deliverables are submitted timeously by implementing partners and or service providers as per established contracts, with escalation to relevant officers for arising issues.

Initiate payment upon satisfactory performance and/or delivery of goods or services

Coordinate the review of contract deliverables, ensuring that all conditions specified in established contracts are fully met by partners or contractors before payment is released.

Initiate payments upon satisfactory performance and/or delivery of goods or services.

Conduct vendor due diligence and facilitate registration of new consultants and service providers as vendors in the global UNESCO vendor system and provide guidance to vendors to ensure compliance with UNESCO rules and regulations.

PROGRAM REPORTING:

Provide guidance and interpretation of administrative rules, regulations, and procedures.

Manage and maintain an updated e-filing system to ensure efficient storage and retrieval of documentation relating to the program and its operations; and ensure that these are available for making inputs to donor reporting as required and audit purposes at all times.

Collect & collate data (both internally and externally); analyse and then communicate information in both verbal and written formats to team members, program beneficiaries and other stakeholders in support of the team’s objectives.

Track reporting timelines; upload quarterly reports, and provide support with evaluations under guidance of supervisor.

Execute any other tasks as may be assigned, within the framework of the functions of the position.

Qualifications and Experience

COMPETENCIES (Core / Managerial)

Accountability (C)

Communication (C)

Innovation (C)

Knowledge sharing and continuous improvement (C)

Planning and organizing (C)

Results focus (C)

Teamwork (C)

Professionalism (C)

For detailed information, please consult the UNESCO Competency Framework.

EDUCATION

Completed secondary, technical and/or vocational education.

WORK EXPERIENCE

At least eight (8) years of relevant work experience in project /program implementation and/or administration, or related field.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Excellent communication skills, including ability to draft correspondence and proof-read documents in English

Experience in budgeting and project/program-based environments.

Capacity to interact with internal and external partners at all levels with discretion and diplomacy.

Knowledge of procurement procedures and procurement experience.

Ability to work in an international and multicultural environment with tact and sensitivity to diversity.

Ability to work as part of a team, to take initiative and to provide quality and timely support and services.

LANGUAGES

Good knowledge of English (spoken and written) and fluency in the local language.

A first-level degree in Business/Business Administration or equivalent

Experience in working with government partners.

Relevant work experience in an international organization and/or the UN System.

Experience in handling web-based IT business applications (Microsoft, Sharepoint, contract management software, travel management software, etc.).

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Knowledge of UN rules and procedures as well as administrative practices is an added advantage.

Good ICT skills with proficiency in the use of MS Office and IT collaborative platforms (Microsoft Teams, Zoom, etc.).

Other

BENEFITS AND ENTITLEMENTS

UNESCO’s salaries consist of a basic salary and other benefits which may include if applicable: 30 days annual leave, family allowance, medical insurance, pension plan etc.

The approximate annual starting salary for this post is 37 022 US $.

For full information on benefits and entitlements, please consult our Guide to Staff Benefits.

SELECTION AND RECRUITMENT PROCESS

Please note that all candidates must complete an on-line application and provide complete and accurate information. To apply, please visit the UNESCO careers website.No modifications can be made to the application submitted.

The evaluation of candidates is based on the criteria in the vacancy notice, and may include tests and/or assessments, as well as a competency-based interview.

UNESCO uses communication technologies such as video or teleconference, e-mail correspondence, etc. for the assessment and evaluation of candidates.

Please note that only selected candidates will be further contacted and candidates in the final selection step will be subject to reference checks based on the information provided.

UNESCO recalls that paramount consideration in the appointment of staff members shall be the necessity of securing the highest standards of efficiency, technical competence and integrity. UNESCO applies a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of harassment. UNESCO is committed to achieving and sustaining equitable and diverse geographical distribution, as well as gender parity among its staff members in all categories and at all grades. Furthermore, UNESCO is committed to achieving workforce diversity in terms of gender, nationality and culture. Candidates from non- and under-represented Member States (last update here) are particularly welcome and strongly encouraged to apply. Individuals from minority groups and indigenous groups and persons with disabilities are equally encouraged to apply. All applications will be treated with the highest level of confidentiality. Worldwide mobility is required for staff members appointed to international posts.

UNESCO does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process.

How to Apply

