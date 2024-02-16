Pindula|Search Pindula
City of Bulawayo

Senior Records Clerk (Administration) Grade: 5

City of Bulawayo
Feb. 22, 2024
Job Description

HUMAN CAPITAL DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Receives and records incoming mail.
  • Files and dispatches mail to various recipients within and outside council.
  • Issues, receives and records files.
  • Tracks files in circulation.
  • Mends files.
  • Binds books.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A certificate in Records and Archives Management or equivalent.
  • At least 5 ‘O’ levels including English language and Maths or Accounts.

Experience:

  • At least 2 years’ experience in a similar environment.

The Package:

  • The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in envelopes clearly marked “Payroll Officer, Administrative Assistant II (Payroll) or Senior Records Clerk (Administration)”, should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and copies of Identity Card and relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees.

Applications to be posted to:

The Human Capital Director

City of Bulawayo

P.O Box 558

BULAWAYO

Or dropped at

Ground Floor,

Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)

L Takawira Mugabe & R G Mugabe

BULAWAYO

The City of Bulawayo is an equal opportunities employer.

C. DUBE TOWN CLERK

Deadline: 22 February 2024

City of Bulawayo

Website

Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.

The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.

This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.

