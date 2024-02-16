Senior Records Clerk (Administration) Grade: 5
Job Description
HUMAN CAPITAL DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receives and records incoming mail.
- Files and dispatches mail to various recipients within and outside council.
- Issues, receives and records files.
- Tracks files in circulation.
- Mends files.
- Binds books.
Qualifications and Experience
- A certificate in Records and Archives Management or equivalent.
- At least 5 ‘O’ levels including English language and Maths or Accounts.
Experience:
- At least 2 years’ experience in a similar environment.
The Package:
- The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in envelopes clearly marked “Payroll Officer, Administrative Assistant II (Payroll) or Senior Records Clerk (Administration)”, should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and copies of Identity Card and relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees.
Applications to be posted to:
The Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or dropped at
Ground Floor,
Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
L Takawira Mugabe & R G Mugabe
BULAWAYO
The City of Bulawayo is an equal opportunities employer.
C. DUBE TOWN CLERK
Deadline: 22 February 2024
