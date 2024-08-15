Senior Records Clerk - Grade 5
HUMAN CAPITAL DEPARMENT
The above position has arisen within the City of Bulawayo.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receives and records incoming mail.
- Files and dispatches mail to various recipients within and outside Council.
- Issues, receives and records files.
- Tracks files in circulation.
- Mends files.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 '0' levels including English language.
- Certificate in Records and Archives Management or equivalent.
- Must be computer literate.
- At least 2 years' experience in a similar environment.
How to Apply
The Package:
The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants. Applications in envelopes clearly marked "Senior Records Clerk " should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of Identity Card and relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees.
Applications to be posted to:
The Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or dropped at
Ground Floor,
Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
L Takawira Avenue & R G Mugabe.
The City of Bulawayo is an equal opportunities employer.
Deadline: 26 August 2024
