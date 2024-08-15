Pindula|Search Pindula
Senior Records Clerk - Grade 5

City of Bulawayo
Aug. 26, 2024
Job Description

HUMAN CAPITAL DEPARMENT

The above position has arisen within the City of Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Receives and records incoming mail.
  • Files and dispatches mail to various recipients within and outside Council.
  • Issues, receives and records files.
  • Tracks files in circulation.
  • Mends files.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have 5 '0' levels including English language.
  • Certificate in Records and Archives Management or equivalent.
  • Must be computer literate.  
  • At least 2 years' experience in a similar environment. 

Other

How to Apply

The Package: 

The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants. Applications in envelopes clearly marked "Senior Records Clerk " should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of Identity Card and relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees.

Applications to be posted to: 

The Human Capital Director

City of Bulawayo

P.O Box 558

BULAWAYO

Or dropped at 

Ground Floor, 

Municipal Buildings (Tower Block) 

L Takawira Avenue & R G Mugabe.

The City of Bulawayo is an equal opportunities employer. 

Deadline: 26 August 2024

City of Bulawayo

Website

Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.

The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.

This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.

