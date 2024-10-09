Senior Research Officer (Harare)

Job Description

A Senior Research Officer post has arisen at National Biotechnology Authority and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support National Biotechnology Authority in the development and evaluation of medicinal, agricultural, environmental and industrial products.

Develop protocols for analytical methods, validation of analytical methods analytical quality control.

Apply principles of laboratory quality control according to ISO/IEC 17025.

Apply molecular biology techniques, including, but not limited to, DNA extraction and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to characterise biological markers.

Apply analytical methods including Infrared spectroscopy (IR), High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) and Fluor photometry.

Conduct routine maintenance of laboratory equipment.

Provide trouble shooting support for technical issues.

Co-ordinate and organize clinical studies.

Create scientific presentations for internal training purposes.

Contribute to the preparation and publication of scientific manuscripts.

Perform other duties as assigned by the Research, Development and Innovation Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc Honours degree in Biotechnology, Biology or other related fields.

Master’s degree in Biotechnology, Molecular Biology or other related fields is an added advantage.

Experience in product development, analytical quality control and quality assurance.

Experience in genetics, tissue culture, molecular biology techniques, PCR, Infrared spectroscopy (IR), High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Fluor photometry and other related analytical techniques.

Scientific publications are an added advantage.

Computer literacy and working knowledge of bioinformatics and statistics software such as STATA, R, SPSS etc.

Excellent critical thinking, multitasking, teamwork and written and verbal communication skills.

Must be highly organised.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw not later than the 18th of October 2024, clearly labelled Senior Research Officer in the subject line.