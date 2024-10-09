Pindula|Search Pindula
National Biotechnology Authority

Senior Research Officer (Harare)

National Biotechnology Authority
Oct. 18, 2024
Job Description

A Senior Research Officer post has arisen at National Biotechnology Authority and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Support National Biotechnology Authority in the development and evaluation of medicinal, agricultural, environmental and industrial products.
  • Develop protocols for analytical methods, validation of analytical methods analytical quality control.
  • Apply principles of laboratory quality control according to ISO/IEC 17025.
  • Apply molecular biology techniques, including, but not limited to, DNA extraction and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to characterise biological markers.
  • Apply analytical methods including Infrared spectroscopy (IR), High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) and Fluor photometry.
  • Conduct routine maintenance of laboratory equipment.
  • Provide trouble shooting support for technical issues.
  • Co-ordinate and organize clinical studies.
  • Create scientific presentations for internal training purposes.
  • Contribute to the preparation and publication of scientific manuscripts.
  • Perform other duties as assigned by the Research, Development and Innovation Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

  • BSc Honours degree in Biotechnology, Biology or other related fields.
  • Master’s degree in Biotechnology, Molecular Biology or other related fields is an added advantage.
  • Experience in product development, analytical quality control and quality assurance.
  • Experience in genetics, tissue culture, molecular biology techniques, PCR, Infrared spectroscopy (IR), High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Fluor photometry and other related analytical techniques.
  • Scientific publications are an added advantage.
  • Computer literacy and working knowledge of bioinformatics and statistics software such as STATA, R, SPSS etc.
  • Excellent critical thinking, multitasking, teamwork and written and verbal communication skills.
  • Must be highly organised.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw not later than the 18th of October 2024, clearly labelled Senior Research Officer in the subject line.

National Biotechnology Authority

