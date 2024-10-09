Senior Research Officer (Harare)
National Biotechnology Authority
Job Description
A Senior Research Officer post has arisen at National Biotechnology Authority and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Support National Biotechnology Authority in the development and evaluation of medicinal, agricultural, environmental and industrial products.
- Develop protocols for analytical methods, validation of analytical methods analytical quality control.
- Apply principles of laboratory quality control according to ISO/IEC 17025.
- Apply molecular biology techniques, including, but not limited to, DNA extraction and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to characterise biological markers.
- Apply analytical methods including Infrared spectroscopy (IR), High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) and Fluor photometry.
- Conduct routine maintenance of laboratory equipment.
- Provide trouble shooting support for technical issues.
- Co-ordinate and organize clinical studies.
- Create scientific presentations for internal training purposes.
- Contribute to the preparation and publication of scientific manuscripts.
- Perform other duties as assigned by the Research, Development and Innovation Manager.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc Honours degree in Biotechnology, Biology or other related fields.
- Master’s degree in Biotechnology, Molecular Biology or other related fields is an added advantage.
- Experience in product development, analytical quality control and quality assurance.
- Experience in genetics, tissue culture, molecular biology techniques, PCR, Infrared spectroscopy (IR), High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Fluor photometry and other related analytical techniques.
- Scientific publications are an added advantage.
- Computer literacy and working knowledge of bioinformatics and statistics software such as STATA, R, SPSS etc.
- Excellent critical thinking, multitasking, teamwork and written and verbal communication skills.
- Must be highly organised.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants should submit their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw not later than the 18th of October 2024, clearly labelled Senior Research Officer in the subject line.
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
National Biotechnology Authority
Browse Jobs
.