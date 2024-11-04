Senior Research Officer in Molecular Biology (Harare)

Job Description

The RDI Department of the National Biotechnology Authority is seeking to employ a Senior Research Officer in Molecular Biology. Research Officers are critical members of all research teams in the Department. The incumbent will report to the Manager within the Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Adopt and implement evolving Molecular technologies and methodologies that enhance and improve product development, and facilitate molecular diagnosis.

Track technological advancements within areas of Molecular Biology (including Cell Biology) in order to facilitate disease diagnosis, value addition and product development.

Carry out day-to-day activities related to Molecular Biology and Cell culturing (feeding, seeding, culturing cells).

Utilise a variety of laboratory technologies, including gene expression, microscopy, plant cell culture, flow cytometry, cell culturing, cell imaging, cell transfection, and bioinformatics tools and software.

Collect, evaluate, and distribute data following detailed protocols.

Summarise experiments, manage experimental protocols, and analyse data.

Manage multiple projects and deadlines within the organisation.

Work independently or as a team, as appropriate, to accomplish specific research goals

Maintain laboratory organisation and ensure compliance with best laboratory practices.

Build solid relationships and communicate effectively with internal stakeholders.

Assist the manager to supervise the team, including identifying and delegating project tasks.

Participate in expanding our biorepository including the expansion and characterisation of our biobank.

Research, compile, and evaluate background information to enhance planning and design of experiments and stay current in field of research.

Establish and maintain standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Cell and Molecular Biology.

Independently perform non-routine and complex research laboratory procedures and techniques.

Execute assays utilising biological and chemical molecules, as well as perform data analysis to support diverse research projects.

Utilise Good Documentation Practices in all record keeping maintaining metric data for work performed.

Work collaboratively with other RDI teams in support of cross-functional institute alignment.

Present research findings, either at conferences or through publications in reputable outlets appropriate to the discipline.

May be involved in the supervision, with guidance, of final year undergraduate research projects and in providing support to postgraduate research students or Research Assistants.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum Education: Bachelor of Science Honours degree.

Minimum Experience: 1 years of work experience in a Molecular Biology laboratory.

Experience with molecular biology techniques and in vitro assays, including DNA/RNA extraction, qPCR, immunofluorescence, transfections, and Western blotting will be an added advantage.

A track record of participating in peer-reviewed publications.

In-depth knowledge of Cell and Molecular Biology including in vitro assays.

Degree majors: Immunology; Pharmacology; Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Translational research.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their application letters and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw not later than the 4th of November 2024, clearly labelled Genomics Technician in the subject line.