Senior Revenue Clerks x14

Job Description

Responsible for safe, efficient, and effective operation of Tollgate and coordinates activities of Revenue Clerks to ensure toll funds are accurately collected and accounted for, ensuring compliance with policies and procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning, directing, and coordinating tolling operations at the Tolling station

Supervising and monitoring performance of Revenue Clerks and support staff to ensure compliance with ZINARA policies

Safeguarding all security items including cash, receipt books and tickets.

Disbursing and controlling use of float, petty cash, stocks, and stationery.

Generating cash up summary reports from system and reconciling with daily collections for each Revenue Clerk.

Preparing total shift collecting banking slips for depositing into the drop in safe at the end of shift.

Preparing clear and concise daily, weekly, monthly, or annual operational reports and documents for management information purposes.

Computing and collecting appropriate vehicle license fees due on all vehicles without valid vehicle license disks.

Computing and collecting appropriate penalties for all route diversions and failure to avail valid transit coupons by transit vehicle drivers.

Attending to queries and providing adequate and satisfactory clarifications to motorists with regards to Tolling operations, licenses, penalties, valid exemptions, Residential discounts, transit fees and route diversions.

Recording and reporting all toll systems malfunctions and unusual circumstances in accordance with ZINARA Procedures.

Recording and maintaining separate stock cards for generator fuel and vehicle fuel consumption.

Supervising the use of equipment, facilities, and operations at assigned plaza during shift and take appropriate action to maintain full and proper functioning of the same.

Ensure the tolling facilities and environs are safe, clean, and well maintained in line with ZINARA policies.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 O 'Level Subjects including Maths/ Accounts and English.

Two 2 A Level Passes or equivalent.

National Diploma in Accounts/ Business Studies or equivalent.

At least 5 years working experience in a cash handling environment.

Working knowledge of Ms Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Exceptional inter-personal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to:

Director Administration & Human Resources