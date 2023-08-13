Senior Security Officer/ Security Officers: Security Services x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts. The incumbent will be reporting to the Deputy Director Security Services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervision of security guards in shifts systems through Sergeants.

Carrying out investigations.

Lead teams in carrying out searches, patrols and premise inspections.

Training and development of subordinates.

Record management and maintenance of discipline within the Department.

Carrying out security and risk management awareness campaigns and comprehensive security surveys.

Advising superiors on matters of security concern.

Advising students on security issues at the University.

Assist law enforcement agents in their operations when matters concern the University.

Gathering security related information from a variety of sources such as law enforcement databases, surveillances, field observations, intelligence networks or geographic information systems.

Designing and implementing innovative security operational strategies to safeguard all forms of University assets.

Compilation of informative weekly and monthly reports.

Intelligence gathering to determine the level of security threats and vulnerabilities.

Manage the security and storage of information, evidence and documents related to investigations.

Any other duty that may be assigned from time to time by the Security Services Directorate.

Qualifications and Experience

The ideal candidate must have a minimum of a first Degree in either of the following areas: Security and Risk Management; Police and Security Studies; Security and Intelligence; Security Management; and Security and Disaster Management Studies.

The candidate must have at least eight (8) years experience of which two (2) must be at supervisory position in the security sector.

Personal Attributes:

The incumbent must be a team player, honest, mature, professional, and hardworking and possess no criminal record.

Comprehensive understanding of physical security systems is a must and in addition, applicants should possess excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.