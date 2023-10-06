Job Description

The Senior Strategic Information and Evaluation Coordinator (SSIE Coordinator) will report to the Program Director. The SSIE Coordinator will be responsible for monitoring and evaluation activities for the anticipated Care and Treatment and DREAMS programs as well as support other projects within Pangaea Zimbabwe, as necessary.

The SSIE Coordinator will supervise the SIE Coordinator, mentor a team of district based Strategic Information and Evaluation Officers and collaborate with SIE officers within the consortium and Ministry of health and Child Care.

Location: Harare or Bulawayo x1