Senior Strategic Information and Evaluation Coordinator
Job Description
The Senior Strategic Information and Evaluation Coordinator (SSIE Coordinator) will report to the Program Director. The SSIE Coordinator will be responsible for monitoring and evaluation activities for the anticipated Care and Treatment and DREAMS programs as well as support other projects within Pangaea Zimbabwe, as necessary.
The SSIE Coordinator will supervise the SIE Coordinator, mentor a team of district based Strategic Information and Evaluation Officers and collaborate with SIE officers within the consortium and Ministry of health and Child Care.
Location: Harare or Bulawayo x1
Duties and Responsibilities
- Coordinate the conceptualization and development of all SIE systems to support and strengthen program implementation.
- Train and mentor staff in various aspects of M&E and research, and assist them with using M&E systems, including data use and quality assurance.
- Assist the program staff in adopting national M&E systems, guidelines, and standard best practices on data quality; provide leadership and technical oversight in the design and implementation of data collection exercises (e.g., regular performance monitoring, etc.)
- Participate in developing tools to support site-level accurate documentation, aggregation entry, reporting and utilization of data from primary data sources in line with the MOHCC and Funder guidelines.
- Support performance evaluation processes.
- Participate in strategic information meetings as required
- Support the Program Director with data for, and participate in program management meetings, data review meetings, implementation visits and internal and external visits.
- In collaboration with the Program Manager, produce and share weekly, monthly, quarterly, semi- annual and annual reports timeously.
- Conduct routine data quality assessments at supported facilities to ensure data integrity.
- Provide timely and accurate data dashboards to the program team to support a data driven approach to resolving district level challenges affecting the program.
- Support the drafting of work plans.
- Conduct skills audits and coordinate training of healthcare workers on M&E systems for HIV prevention care and treatment programs.
- Support reporting, data analysis and utilization of data at different levels for program improvement.
- Manage program internal databases to ensure efficiency in reporting.
- Design and prepare scientifically sound operational research proposals and tools to generate evidence needed to improve programming.
- Conduct data analysis (qualitative and quantitative) for on all material generated through operations research, deep dives and best practice documentation to derive insights and key issues for improving programs.
Qualifications and Experience
- A bachelor’s degree in mathematics, statistics, M&E AND a completed program in health sciences/public health/HIV programs, OR; A bachelor’s degree in public health, health sciences, operations research AND a completed program in a quantitative area (M&E, biostatistics).
- A master’s degree in epidemiology, public health, biostatistics, M&E, demography or similar.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience and demonstrated practical skills in monitoring HIV and AIDS, TB, care and support programs.
- Demonstrable working knowledge of quantitative data collection systems in the MOHCC, including familiarity with processes of strengthening district level M&E capacity
- Competency in data analysis using Advanced Excel, SAS, SPSS, STATA, Epi-Info, EpiData, or any other data analysis software.
- Experience working with multiple stakeholders and familiarity with PEPFAR indicators and reporting requirements including MER will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letter and detailed CV, clearly stating the position being applied for in the subject section of the email to: admin@pzat.org
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 06 October 2023
Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)
Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust. PZAT is a local non-profit organization working to improve the health and well-being of people in Zimbabwe with a special focus on those affected and infected by HIV.
Website: www.pzat.org