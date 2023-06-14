Senior Strategic Information Evaluation (SIE) Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high-impact, integrated health interventions to the communities we serve, while working with and strengthening existing institutions.

The Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) project a five-year funded USAID / PEPFAR funded HIV Care and Treatment whose main objective is to complement the government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)’s efforts towards epidemic control. This will be achieved by targeting testing to efficiently identify PLHIV, ensuring all newly diagnosed PLHIV are immediately linked to treatment, and all PLHIV on treatment have ready access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), are retained on treatment, and remain virally suppressed. The program is being implemented in 9 districts in Midlands (Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Gokwe South) and in Manicaland (Makoni, Mutare, Chipinge, Mutasa and Buhera).

Basic Function: The Senior Strategic Information Evaluation (SSIE) Officer is responsible for supporting the implementation of monitoring and evaluation systems for the ACCE Program across facilities and communities in priority districts. The SSIE Officer supports in all monitoring and evaluation activities for the ACCE program. The SSIE Officer reports directly to the SIE Specialist, and supervises the National SIE Officer, Provincial and District SIE Officers.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing technical leadership and project management in implementing ACCE M&E plan.

Maintaining information management systems for centralized storage and aggregation of routine programme data and working with stakeholders and domain experts in identifying key data elements and standardizing data collection tools and practices as project needs evolve.

Supporting the SIE Specialist on managing the ZHI M&E department, defining strategies, goals, objectives and work plan, and monitoring their implementation.

Facilitate deployment and use of electronic medical records system at ZHI supported sites.

Carry out routine Data Quality Assessments with the National SIE Officer at provincial and district level.

Supporting the SIE Specialist on leadership role in all QA/QI processes within ZHI and among ZHI’s Implementing Partners.

Strengthen the capacity of the ZHI SIE team, and of ZHI technical staff in general.

Stay alert of the latest best practices in M&E to ensure up-to-date service delivery by the ZHI SIE Team; Responding to information demand placed on consortium by stakeholders.

Disseminating results of program interventions and analysis of process/ activity and clinical outcome data in a timely manner.

Develop, validate and pilot data collection tools.

Communicating realistic timelines for achievement of set goals to relevant stakeholders of the ACCE programme. Conducting routine and regular strategic/ programme planning meetings with ACCE staff using evidence from data analysis and interpretation.

Foster ZHI’s relationships with key counterparts at various levels, to facilitate synergies and guarantee harmony between ZHI and Zimbabwe M&E for health activities.

Upon request, provide general technical assistance in M&E to partners as well as to other key stakeholders; in particular, assist in data management, analysis and quality management of related work.

Supervise and support the data management, analysis and quality management-related initiative undertaken by M&E Officers at the provincial and district offices.

In particular provide guidance in the development and/ or adaptation of M&E tools, in the monitoring of their day-to-day use, and in their modification.

Help the SIE Specialist in providing sound technical leadership in the ZHI Quality Management System (Standard Operating Procedures, Process Flowcharts, Forms), in the ZHI data flow (processes and procedures for data flow, collecting forms), and for the design, update and use of the ZHI databases.

Review, validate, share and present regular ZHI M&E reports, to be used by various stakeholders (health workers in service delivery points, public health practitioners, technical officers and management in ZHI).

Develop concept papers and research papers to improve and or extend existing monitoring and evaluation activities.

Represent ZHI at National level and supporting National events.

Maintains up to date database; Acts according to ZHI values.

uses ethical considerations in research work.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

An Advanced Degree in Statistics, Demography, Epidemiology, Public Health or related field.

Minimum of 4 years hands on experience in monitoring and evaluation.

Extensive knowledge of measurement and evaluation issues associated with SRH Programs.

Strong research experience with demonstrated ability in the use of quantitative and qualitative methods.

Able to work with large amounts of data.

Field experience conducting evaluation activities (e.g., planning, joint design with stakeholders, data collection, enumerator training, data analysis and interpretation).

Excellent report writing skills and advanced computer skills in spread sheets and graphics presentations, including knowledge of software packages such as SPSS/ STATA/SAS, Excel, Access.

Conversant with web-based database development and data management.

Experience in use of mobile phones in monitoring.

Significant experience in capacity building of staff/ partners in M & E.

Knowledge, Skills And Abilities:

Ability to lead on project data management; Ability to analyse figures, trends and variances with ease; Data validation skills; Attention to detail; Ability to communicate information clearly verbally and in writing to different audiences; Innovative and creative data presentation skills; Proactive; takes initiative and capitalizes on opportunities; Shows initiative in learning and self-development; Executes work effectively and efficiently; Ability to manage conflicting priorities to meet deadlines under strict time constraints.

Other

How to Apply

click here to complete the job application form then submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

NB: During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.

Deadline: 16 June 2023