Senior Technician: Department of Architecture and Real Estate

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducting laboratory lessons on spatial planning and real estate software

Training students on the development of design prototypes and models.

Driving the developmental urban observatory facility.

Qualifications and Experience

Possess a minimum of 5 O’ level passes including mathematics, Science and English Language with a C or better.

A technical degree will be an added advantage.

Have at least a diploma in Urban and Regional Planning.

Have years of experience at a senior level.

Have vast knowledge in most of the application software used in spatial planning.

Possession of a clean driver’s license will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full name; place, date of birth, I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names and addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 123, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

Deputy Registrar

Human Capital Management

University of Zimbabwe

P.O Box MP 167

HARARE

The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 12 April 2024