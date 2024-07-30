Senior Typist- Grade5
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Type minutes, file documents, receive mail and process information for the Department.
- Take down minutes at Meetings, Disciplinary Hearings and Grievance Hearings as and when the need arises.
- Receive and direct telephone calls and walk-in clients.
- Perform any other duty within the scope of the job as assigned from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 '0 Level subjects including English Language at Grade C or better.
- A Certificate in Secretarial Studies.
- Computer literate.
- At least 2 years experience in a similar environment.
THE PACKAGE:
- The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in envelopes clearly marked "Senior Typist", should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of Identity Card and relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees.
Applications to be posted to:
The Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O. Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or dropped at
Ground Floor
Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
/Takawira & R.G. Mugabe
BULAWAYO
Deadline: 12 August 2024
City of Bulawayo
Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.
The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.
This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.