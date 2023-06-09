Senior Underwriter: Agriculture & Special Projects (Harare)

Job Description

AFC Insurance, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a Senior Underwriter-Agriculture & Special Projects. The Senior Underwriter will be responsible for developing and executing the agriculture insurance strategy across the country. This includes but not limited to, market research, managing and developing the agribusiness insurance line and other special projects by generating new business, and improving the performance of existing business.•

Duties and Responsibilities

Conduct on-site surveys for existing and prospective clients, as required by Underwriters and make recommendations to clients about required improvements to manage risk.

Provide technical input on claims including the review of claims reports and site visits to identify areas for claims mitigation and recommendations for improvement based on current best practices, policies and lessons learned.

Recommend the pricing points and the policy terms for the underwriting on all the risk sites visited.

Provide input into the policy wording, terms, and conditions for new products and existing conditions to ensure that agriculture risks are adequately covered.

Conduct market analysis and collate data from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development and other governmental and non-governmental institutions required for the development of new products.

Prepare and administer training for brokers and other stakeholders for the promotion of agriculture insurance products.

Conduct continuous research on all developments in the market from all aspects, including technical or legal changes, and market capacity, providing advice and recommendations on the effects of these factors on the success of the agriculture book.

Monitor the quality of business written brokers via regular meetings with underwriters, and joint risk surveys with brokers.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Crop Science/ Agronomy or equivalent.

A vocational or professional technical qualification will be an added advantage 3 years of relevant experience.

A clean class 4 driver's license is a MUST.

Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines.

Ability to function well in a high-paced and at times stressful environment.

Brilliant written and verbal communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw, clearly indicating the position being applied for as your e-mail subject reference.

NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 16 June 2023