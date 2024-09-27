Server/ Data Center Engineer
Midlands State University (MSU)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage and monitor MSU’s server infrastructure and data center facilities.
- Implement and maintain server hardware, operating systems, and virtualization technologies.
- Ensure availability and reliability of server systems, networks, and storage solutions.
- Perform routine maintenance, upgrades, and troubleshooting of server hardware and software.
- Collaborate with IT teams to implement security measures and disaster recovery plans.
- Optimize server performance and capacity planning to support university operations.
- Provide technical support and expertise to resolve server-related issues.
- Document system configurations, procedures, and operational processes.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.
- At least 2 years proven experience as a Network or Server Technician or similar role.
- Relevant certifications (e.g., Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE), VMware Certified Professional (VCP).
- Strong knowledge of server hardware, operating systems (Windows/Linux), and virtualization technologies (VMware/Hyper-V).
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Browse Jobs
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.
