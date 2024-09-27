Server Room Shift Technician x3
Midlands State University (MSU)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the a bove mentioned positions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monitoring and performing on-going maintenance on servers and network equipment.
- Providing IT support to staff and customers, as well as responding to the server and network issues.
- Protecting University data by preventing the overheating of server room or data center components.
- Running hardware diagnostics and replacing failing parts in a timely manner.
- Monitoring all network processes to ensure the smooth flow of data across the network.
- Collaborating with software and network engineering teams on cybersecurity and network efficiency.
- Upgrading internal system components, including CPUs, memory, hard drives, and network cables.
- Documenting processes and keeping event logs.
- Advising on the procurement of new server room or data center equipment.
- Keeping track of developing trends in data center technologies.
- Must have knowledge of Linux and VMWARE.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related qualifications.
- At least 2 years of experience as a Data Center or Server Room Technician, or similar.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.
