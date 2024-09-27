Pindula|Search Pindula
Midlands State University (MSU)

Server Room Shift Technician x3

Midlands State University (MSU)
Sep. 30, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the a bove mentioned positions.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Monitoring and performing on-going maintenance on servers and network equipment.
  • Providing IT support to staff and customers, as well as responding to the server and network issues.
  • Protecting University data by preventing the overheating of server room or data center components.
  • Running hardware diagnostics and replacing failing parts in a timely manner.
  • Monitoring all network processes to ensure the smooth flow of data across the network.
  • Collaborating with software and network engineering teams on cybersecurity and network efficiency.
  • Upgrading internal system components, including CPUs, memory, hard drives, and network cables.
  • Documenting processes and keeping event logs.
  • Advising on the procurement of new server room or data center equipment.
  • Keeping track of developing trends in data center technologies.
  • Must have knowledge of Linux and VMWARE.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related qualifications.
  • At least 2 years of experience as a Data Center or Server Room Technician, or similar.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Midlands State University (MSU)

Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.

