Server Room Shift Technicians x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitoring and performing on-going maintenance on servers and network equipment.

Providing IT support to staff and customers, as well as responding to the server and network issues.

Protecting University data by preventing the overheating of server room or data center components.

Running hardware diagnostics and replacing failing parts in a timely manner.

Monitoring all network processes to ensure the smooth flow of data across the network.

Collaborating with software and network engineering teams on cybersecurity and network efficiency.

Upgrading internal system components, including CPUs, memory, hard drives, and network cables.

Documenting processes and keeping event logs.

Advising on the procurement of new server room or data center equipment.

Keeping track of developing trends in data center technologies.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have a computer networking related qualification at Level 7 of the Zimbabwe National Qualifications Framework (ZNQF) e.g. Cisco Certified Networking Professional, Bsc Computer Networking, etc.

At least 1 year of experience as an IT Intern or similar arrangement.

In-depth knowledge of data center environments, servers, and network equipment.

Extensive experience in installing, monitoring, and maintaining Network Infrastructure equipment.

Exceptional ability to work as part of a team, provide IT support, and resolve errors.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)

Midlands State University

vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw

NB: Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.

Deadline: 23 May 2023