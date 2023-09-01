Service Advisor (Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy that has arisen within the Croco Holdings Group.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receives customers and define the customer concerns.

Acts as a liaison between service staff and customers.

Working closely with service technicians to determine pricing for repairs and explain the reasoning for repair costs to customer.

Overseeing and managing the service center’s scheduling and workflow.

Informing customers of changes in service or when their vehicle is ready to be picked up.

Carries out the interactive reception process with all the customers.

Maintains automotive records by recording problems and corrective actions planned.

Develops estimates by costing materials, supplies, and labor; calculating customer's payment, including deductibles.

Ensures customer complaints are investigated thoroughly and resolved.

Ensures that all warrant procedures are observed.

Ensures that a database of all clients is developed and maintained.

Qualifications and Experience

At least Class 2 qualified Journeyman.

A Sales/ Marketing qualification is an added.

Class 2 Driver’s license.

Energetic and quality oriented.

Good written and oral communication skills.

Promotional prowess and networking ability.

Technical know-how.

Customer service skills.

Communication skills.

Comprehension skills.

Math and writing skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.