Service Centre Operations Manager (Harare, Karoi & Masvingo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the position which has arisen in People’s Own Savings Bank.

Reporting to the Service Centre Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for administering branch operations to meet and exceed customer expectations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cash management.

Enforcement of internal controls.

Risk management & compliance.

Loan and transaction approvals.

Staff management & administration.

Strategy & budgetary control.

Voice of the customer and service delivery management.

Security management.

Management of alternative service arrangements.

Analytics & reporting.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in Commerce/Business Studies or an equivalent business-related degree.

Full IOBZ Diploma.

At least 3 years’ supervisory experience in a retail banking environment.

REMUNERATION: The position offers an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.