Service Centre Operations Manager (Harare, Karoi & Masvingo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the position which has arisen in People’s Own Savings Bank.
Reporting to the Service Centre Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for administering branch operations to meet and exceed customer expectations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Cash management.
- Enforcement of internal controls.
- Risk management & compliance.
- Loan and transaction approvals.
- Staff management & administration.
- Strategy & budgetary control.
- Voice of the customer and service delivery management.
- Security management.
- Management of alternative service arrangements.
- Analytics & reporting.
Qualifications and Experience
- First degree in Commerce/Business Studies or an equivalent business-related degree.
- Full IOBZ Diploma.
- At least 3 years’ supervisory experience in a retail banking environment.
REMUNERATION: The position offers an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email their applications accompanied with a detailed CV, and proof of qualifications to: recruitment@posb.co.zw.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Deadline: 08 October 2023
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.
It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.