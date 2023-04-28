Pindula
CBZ Bank Limited

Service Management Administrator

CBZ Bank Limited
May. 03, 2023
Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Service Management Administrator within the Group IT division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Monitor all logged incidents and their resolution
  • Respond to a reported service incident, identifying the cause, and initiating the incident management process.
  • Log all problem issues as Problem Management calls
  • Document investigations on Problem calls
  • Monitor change management plans for projects and/or change initiatives and assess the impact of planned change.
  • Monitor effectiveness of the change management process and assist in continuous change improvement work.
  • Escalate Incidents at risk of breaching Service Level Agreement/Operational Level Agreement
  • Coordinate activities to resolve incidents, ensuring high level of quality
  • Recommend service improvement initiatives to reduce the quantity of calls/issues logged.
  • Assist end-users to resolve challenges.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelors’ degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent from a recognised institution.
  • ITIL Foundation certification.
  • 2 years’ experience in IT Service Management.
  • Good understanding of IT systems.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3583432122/

Deadline: 03 May 2023

CBZ Bank Limited

CBZ Bank Limited, also CBZ Bank, is a commercial bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial services institutions licensed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the central bank and national banking regulator.

