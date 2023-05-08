Job Description
An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Service Management Administrator within the Group IT division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monitor all logged incidents and their resolution
- Respond to a reported service incident, identifying the cause, and initiating the incident management process.
- Log all problem issues as Problem Management calls
- Document investigations on Problem calls
- Monitor change management plans for projects and/or change initiatives and assess the impact of planned change.
- Monitor effectiveness of the change management process and assist in continuous change improvement work.
- Escalate Incidents at risk of breaching Service Level Agreement/Operational Level Agreement
- Coordinate activities to resolve incidents, ensuring high level of quality
- Recommend service improvement initiatives to reduce the quantity of calls/issues logged.
- Assist end-users to resolve challenges.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelors’ degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent from a recognised institution.
- ITIL Foundation certification.
- 2 years’ experience in IT Service Management.
- Good understanding of IT systems.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3583432122/
Deadline: 03 May 2023