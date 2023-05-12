Pindula|
Mashambanzou Care Trust (MCT)

Service Provider: Publication & Designing

Mashambanzou Care Trust (MCT)
May. 14, 2023
Job Description

Designing of publications: Bulletin and Annual Report, more details to be discussed with the selected.

Location: Harare

Duties and Responsibilities

Strategize:

  • Meet with the MCT publications focal person or management to clearly outline deliverables and expectations of the organisation.

Content audit:

  • Service provider’s input or contribution on how the publications can be design-friendly.
  • Suggest placements of content and graphics for content enhancement.

Design and layout:

  • Design page templates and share for approval.

Proof reading:

  • Ensure design elements are in line with what the team initially agreed on.
  • Sharing of tentative publications on PDF version.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Company profile.
  • Trade reference for previously designed publications.
  • ZIMRA tax clearance certificate for 2023 or later.

Other

How to Apply

Submissions for the requested service should be submitted electronically to: vacancies@mashambanzou.co.zw

Deadline: 14 May 2023

Mashambanzou Care Trust (MCT)

Founded in 1989 by Sister Noreen Nolan of the Little Company of Mary (LCM) Sisters, Mashambanzou Care Trust (MCT) based in Harare, is the only institution offering palliative care for patients with advanced HIV disease. It is committed to provide quality care and support for the poor people living with HIV and to empower local communities to deal with HIV and AIDS.

Address: 40, Sandown Road, Waterfalls, Harare. Zimbabwe

Website: http://mashambanzou.co.zw/

Phone: Tel/Fax: 263 4 610079/610937

Email: info@mashambanzou.co.zw

