Service Provider: Publication & Designing

Job Description
Designing of publications: Bulletin and Annual Report, more details to be discussed with the selected.
Location: Harare
Duties and Responsibilities
Strategize:
- Meet with the MCT publications focal person or management to clearly outline deliverables and expectations of the organisation.
Content audit:
- Service provider’s input or contribution on how the publications can be design-friendly.
- Suggest placements of content and graphics for content enhancement.
Design and layout:
- Design page templates and share for approval.
Proof reading:
- Ensure design elements are in line with what the team initially agreed on.
- Sharing of tentative publications on PDF version.
Qualifications and Experience
- Company profile.
- Trade reference for previously designed publications.
- ZIMRA tax clearance certificate for 2023 or later.
Other
How to Apply
Submissions for the requested service should be submitted electronically to: vacancies@mashambanzou.co.zw
Deadline: 14 May 2023