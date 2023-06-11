Service Supervisors x2 (Harare)

Job Description

Leading a team of Service Artisans to repair, service and maintain Earthmoving Equipment and components to Caterpillar standards and Customer requirements.

Duties and Responsibilities

Achievement of cost Centre financial targets and Key Performance Indicators (KPI').

Resolve internal customer queries.

Effective control of cost Centre expenses and WIP Ensure effective communication between team and management.

Ensure service work is carried out in compliance with quality standards (OEM Guidelines).

Apply Warranty policies and procedures; this includes Warranty decisions and Service Warranty investigations.

Ensure Outputs of Service Audits are achieved.

Qualifications and Experience

Qualified Artisan [Mechanic in relevant trade (e.g. Diesel Mechanic/ Earthmoving Equipment Mechanic) with minimum 5 years post-apprentice/ learnership experience

Leadership Potential (part of DAP) Able to achieve results utilizing talent in team.

Computer Literate (MS Office & SIS ET).

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates that meet the above requirements should send their CV's and certified copies of educational qualifications and relevant documents to: Zimbabwe_Recruitment@barloworld-equipment.com

NB: Candidates from designated groups are encouraged to apply. If you have not been contacted two weeks after the closing date, please consider your application as unsuccessful. "Barloworld is an equal opportunity employer"

Deadline: 18 June 2023