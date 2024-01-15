Service Technician

Job Description

Barloworld Zimbabwe, a wholly owned Barloworld Equipment company, is the SOLE distributor of Caterpillar products in Zimbabwe, adding value to its customers in the Mining, Construction, Marine and Energy Industries. We provide technical and logistical support to our customers

The Position: Provide the Business support in key business initiatives to ensure sustainability and contribute to business results.

Duties and Responsibilities

Inspecting analysing and troubleshooting systems and equipment.

Troubleshoot all electrical issues using appropriate devices and diagrams.

Running tests and interpret results to make effective recommendations.

Writing up reports, safety regulations and preventative maintenance plans.

Knowledge on how to maintain, repair, diagnose and correctly, install or replace equipment and machinery.

Firm technical knowledge of blueprints, diagrams, mechanical engineering schematic and electrical diagrams.

Precise written communication abilities for filing repairs, installation and maintenance reports.

Diagnose errors or technical problems determine proper solutions.

To audit, service, repair, maintain, complete service checklist for all the obligatory work.

Ensure that all requisite information pertaining to a customer site is adequately and fully captured on the job card and alterations and adjustments update on the site diagram.

Install and Maintain Electrical Wiring.

Handle customer relations in a professional and friendly manner.

Follow company’s filed procedures and protocols.

Qualifications and Experience

A holder of Diploma/ HND qualification in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering.

Skilled Worker.

Minimum of 3+ years in the same position.

Knowledge of electrical power generations and installations.

Computer literacy (including relevant SAP exposure), MS Office &SIS ET].

Demonstrated ability to communicate (verbal and written communication including listening).

Good customer relations.

Good Technical Customer service.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates that meet the above requirements should send their CV’s and certified copies of educational qualifications and relevant documents to: Zimbabwe_Recruitment@barloworld-equipment.com