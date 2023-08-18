Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Sewing Machine Operators (Machinist) x8
Job Description
RESEARCH AND INNOVATION DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
The incumbents should be able to:
- Operate a sewing machine and related equipment to sew, stitch or tack material together.
- Use computerized sewing machines to stitch materials together.
- Fit parts together using measuring and marking equipment.
- Place materials on and load completed items on the sewing line.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of three (3) ‘O’ Level passes.
- Formal training in garment construction using heavy-duty industrial machines.
- Ability to use or conversant in a variety of industrial machines, chiefly among them being straight machines, overlocking machines, hemming machines and flossing machines.
- Knowledge of specialized machines which include bartack, button sewer, buttonhole, elasticator would be an added advantage.
- At least two (2) years of relevant experience.
- Experience in line production is a requirement.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
Bindura
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 25 August 2023
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura