SHE Officer: Enterprise Division

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill int he above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting directly to the Executive Director, the successful candidate will undertake various key responsibilities including:

Formulating and implementing safety policies and procedures.

Compiling Safety, Health, and Environment statistics for review.

Assisting in the review of crucial safety documents.

Handling communication with clients and employees, and promptly addressing queries or complaints.

Procuring Personal Protective Equipment for the department.

Reviewing and coordinating risk assessments, registers, incident reports, and audit reports.

Organizing monthly/departmental (sectional) team meetings and resolving safety issues.

Coordinating audits and inspections to ensure compliance.

Tracking corrective action plans and incident data effectively.

Keeping records of all departmental legal appointments.

Planning and conducting safety drills with workplace staff.

Providing training to workplace personnel to handle emergencies efficiently.

Developing and updating safety manuals.

Coordinating safety training programs and campaigns.

Demonstrating honesty, reliability, and excellent communication skills.

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.