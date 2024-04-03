SHE Officer: Enterprise Division
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill int he above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting directly to the Executive Director, the successful candidate will undertake various key responsibilities including:
- Formulating and implementing safety policies and procedures.
- Compiling Safety, Health, and Environment statistics for review.
- Assisting in the review of crucial safety documents.
- Handling communication with clients and employees, and promptly addressing queries or complaints.
- Procuring Personal Protective Equipment for the department.
- Reviewing and coordinating risk assessments, registers, incident reports, and audit reports.
- Organizing monthly/departmental (sectional) team meetings and resolving safety issues.
- Coordinating audits and inspections to ensure compliance.
- Tracking corrective action plans and incident data effectively.
- Keeping records of all departmental legal appointments.
- Planning and conducting safety drills with workplace staff.
- Providing training to workplace personnel to handle emergencies efficiently.
- Developing and updating safety manuals.
- Coordinating safety training programs and campaigns.
- Demonstrating honesty, reliability, and excellent communication skills.
NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Qualifications and Experience
- A relevant degree in Safety, Health, and Environment or Geography and Environmental Studies/Science.
- At least one year of working experience in the SHE field.
- Computer proficiency.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
NB: Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
Deadline: 12 April 2024
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.