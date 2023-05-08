Job Description

Under the direct supervision of the SHE Manager, the SHE Officer shall be responsible for promoting safety, health and environmental awareness, participating in investigation of all work related accidents/incidents, carrying out SHE audits and safety campaigns, processing of worker’s compensation claims and comply with all legal statutes pertaining to the nature of business . To perform any other duties as assigned by the superior.

Location: Chiredzi

Duties and Responsibilities

Promoting employee health and safety through conducting workplace risk assessments to identify safety and health hazards and risks and developing hazard control methods, procedures and programs.

Promoting environmental protection through identifying environmental aspects and impacts in the workplace and develop control methods, procedures and programs to mitigate negative impacts.

Promoting industrial hygiene through identifying, evaluating and controlling physical, chemical, biological, psychosocial and ergonomic hazards within the workplace and provide efficient and effective occupational health service to address health problems arising from work and work process.

Complying and enforcing all pieces of legislation pertaining to the nature of business.

Participating in incident and accident investigation, through analysing and reporting all incidents and accidents and recommend remedial action plans that need to be taken to prevent recurrence.

Carrying out safety campaigns within the workplace through researching on topical issues in SHE and educate employees on hazards, risks and against any adverse effects.

Conducting SHE audits through measuring, auditing and evaluating the effectiveness of hazard control programs.

Record keeping, through monitoring, and keeping of internal policies, procedures and standards up to date.

Qualifications and Experience

Fire Fighting course.

University Degree in Safety and Health, Natural Sciences or Environmental Science.

Certificate in Occupational Safety, Health and Environmental Management (OSHEMAC).

3 years post graduate experience within, manufacturing or mineral processing environment.

Knowledge of SHE issues and SHE laws and regulations.

Computer literate.

Good leadership skills.

Effective communication skills.

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified to apply and attach relevant documents to email: hrharvesting.pool@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 19 May 2023