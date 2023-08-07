SHE Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. The candidate will be reports to Human Resources Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carries out audits, training, inspections and interpret company strategies at all ZUPCO operated sites.

Provides a structures and systematic way of managing safety in line with the organisation’s commitment and risk.

Monitors compliance and effectiveness of the overall HSE Policy and system.

Liaises with clinic on medical issues.

Coordinate investigation of all suspected occupation health cases.

Ensure provision of adequate PPE for all employees.

Reports all accidents.

Coordinate maintenance of waste records.

Monitors implementation of the medical surveillance programme.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant Degree.

At least 2 years post qualification experience in Occupational health, safety and environmental management.

Must be able to develop audit and inspection protocol based on OSHAS 1800, ISO 14001 as well as all applicable legislation.

A clean class 4 Drivers license.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed updated curriculum vitae, copies of certified educational and professional qualifications, national identity and three contactable referees clearly showing which position is being applied for, should be addressed and hand delivered to:

The Human Resources Manager