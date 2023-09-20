SHE Officer (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division based in Mutorashanga.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant post of SHE Officer on a 3 year fixed term employment contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implement the organization’s Safety, Health and Environment procedures and standards

Inspect organization’s facilities to detect existing or potential SHE hazards, determine corrective or preventative measures where indicated, and ensure measures have been implemented.

Conduct investigations on all downgrading incidents in area assigned and produce reports.

Develop behaviour based safety observation program and database and monitor trends.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/ Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety or related field.

At least five years post qualification experience in Safety, Health and Environmental.

Management at Officer level in a heavy industry or mining environment.

Knowledge of Safety, Health and Environmental Management Systems e.g. NOSA, ISO 14001 or ISO 45001.

Training in either OSHEMAC, SAMTRAC or NEBOSH.

A sound knowledge of NOSA SHE Management system will be a distinct advantage.

Effective communication skills.

High level of computer aptitude in Microsoft Office Suite with working knowledge of SAP System.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to: