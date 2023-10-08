Pindula|Search Pindula
Shepco Industrial Supplies

SHEQ Attachee (Bulawayo)

Shepco Industrial Supplies
Oct. 06, 2023
Job Description

We seek to engage SHEQ attachee to be part of the SHEQ support system.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must be studying towards a qualification in the field of Occupational Safety and Health, Environment and Quality in any reputable institution.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their applications on: tmutasa@shepco.co.zw and hr@shepco.co.zw

Deadline: 06 October 2023

Shepco Industrial Supplies

Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.

