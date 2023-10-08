SHEQ Attachee (Bulawayo)
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Job Description
We seek to engage SHEQ attachee to be part of the SHEQ support system.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must be studying towards a qualification in the field of Occupational Safety and Health, Environment and Quality in any reputable institution.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their applications on: tmutasa@shepco.co.zw and hr@shepco.co.zw
Deadline: 06 October 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Browse Jobs
Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.
Related Jobs
Adult Rape Clinic (ARC)
Finance Intern (Harare)
Deadline:
Telco
Billing Student Attachee (Harare)
Deadline: