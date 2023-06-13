SHEQ Foreman (Kamativi & Goromonzi)

Job Description

To provide top notch safety, health, environmental and quality services to the company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensures the continual development and implementation of operational safety, health and quality assurance policies and systems, risk management, compliance and safety training.

Provides specialist advice along with delivery of effective SHE programs.

Compliance with the Auxin Mining Services Zimbabwe Standards and for playing your part in developing a culture committed to these programs.

Provides guidance and support to team members on site, working closely with Operation teams and Management

Contractor Management.

Workplace injury and illness management including rehabilitation and return to work programs.

Surface mine inspections & workforce safety interactions.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have requisite qualifications in Occupational Safety and Industrial Health.

An Msc degree not a requirement but complimentary.

A Full Blasting Licence is an added advantage.

Experience of 3 years in a mining environment is desirable.

Other

How to Apply

Suitable applications to be sent to: auxinminingserviceszim2@gmail.com

NB: Successful candidates should be willing to stay at mining site of interest. Please indicate the mining site of interest.

Deadline: 18 June 2023