SHEQ Foreman (Kamativi & Goromonzi)

Job Description
To provide top notch safety, health, environmental and quality services to the company.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensures the continual development and implementation of operational safety, health and quality assurance policies and systems, risk management, compliance and safety training.
- Provides specialist advice along with delivery of effective SHE programs.
- Compliance with the Auxin Mining Services Zimbabwe Standards and for playing your part in developing a culture committed to these programs.
- Provides guidance and support to team members on site, working closely with Operation teams and Management
- Contractor Management.
- Workplace injury and illness management including rehabilitation and return to work programs.
- Surface mine inspections & workforce safety interactions.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have requisite qualifications in Occupational Safety and Industrial Health.
- An Msc degree not a requirement but complimentary.
- A Full Blasting Licence is an added advantage.
- Experience of 3 years in a mining environment is desirable.
Other
How to Apply
Suitable applications to be sent to: auxinminingserviceszim2@gmail.com
NB: Successful candidates should be willing to stay at mining site of interest. Please indicate the mining site of interest.
Deadline: 18 June 2023