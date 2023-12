SHEQ Officer (Kadoma)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. Health, safety, environment, and quality champion (Mining Site).

Duties and Responsibilities

Awareness training.

Hazard, aspect, risk identification mitigation and control.

Case investigations and reporting.

Job Change Management.

Internal audit focal person.

Qualifications and Experience

OSHEMAC certificate.

Five O-Levels.

Class 3 or 4 driving licence.

At least one year experience as a SHEQ Officer.

Other

How to Apply

Submit CV, certificates and references to: vacancies@securico.co.zw

Deadline: 11 December 2023