SHEQ Officer
Kamativi Mining Company
Job Description
Applications are invited for person with a relevant Degree to apply for the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Safety training. -Investigation of safety hazards.
- Supervise and rectify.
Qualifications and Experience
- Experience minimum 3 years.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to forward their cvs to: josephtshuma@gmail.com
Deadline: 05 October 2023
The Kamativi mine is one of the largest tin mines in Zimbabwe. The mine is located in western Zimbabwe in Matabeleland North Province. The Kamativi mine has reserves amounting to 100 million tonnes of tin ore grading 0.28% tin thus resulting 0.28 million tonnes of tin.
