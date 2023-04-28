SHEQ Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill in the above position that have arisen at ZESA Enterprises Transports & Logistics Division at No 1 Harare Drive, Ardbennie.

This position will be directly accountable to the Transport & Logistics Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares quality plans. Identifies and acquires resources and skills needed to achieve the quality goals.

Sets up a comprehensive inspection system.

Ensures that all incoming raw materials are certified for suitability before release for production.

Inducts all new employees, contractors and visitors on the Integrated Management System.

Conducts regular IMS Awareness campaign for all employees.

Advises production on possible methods to improve quality. Interprets the ISO standards and implements and maintains the Intergrated Management System. Documents procedures and work instructions.

Prepares operational budgets with particular reference to all IMS related activities.

Identifies environmental aspects and impacts.

Monitors the implementation of the environmental management.

Identifies occupational hazards and risks.

Implements and monitors control measures to reduce occupational hazards.

Prepares IMS Audit plans.

Coordinates audit team selection, audit report writing, root cause and corrective actions.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in environment, Safety and Quality or equivalent.

2 years relevant experience.

Skills, Knowledge & Abilities:

Ability to communicate at all levels.

Knowledge of ISO 9001, ISO 14001, 1SO 45001.

Internal auditing.

Coaching and training ability.

Report writing skills.

Other

How to Apply

Please note that it is NOT Company policy for any prospective job applicant to pay the organization or any of its employees any fee towards the recruitment process. Only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.

Applications should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Manager

ZESA Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd

P.O Box HR 8726

HARARE

OR hand deliver to:

ZESA Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd

No. 1 Harare Drive

New Ardbennie

HARARE

Deadline: 30 April 2023