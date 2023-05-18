Shop Manager

Associated Belts and Bearings

Associated Belts and Bearings

Job Description

General branch management taking care of hygiene factors, budgets, analysing targets, competitor analysis, people management, costs management.

Duties and Responsibilities

Day to day running of the shop.

Report writing and results presentation.

Qualifications and Experience

A tertiary sales and marketing qualification.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please send your CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Deadline: 05 June 2023