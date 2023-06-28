Shop Manager

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Midlands State University will soon be opening a Retail Supermarket in Gweru town to sell various products produced by its Enterprises. The University therefore seeks to hire a vibrant, qualified and experienced Manager who will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Supermarket. He/ she must be a customer service-oriented person who will contribute to the overall success and profitability of the Supermarket. The incumbent, among other critical duties will ensure that all safety and quality standards expected of a Retail Supermarket are met including monitoring the performance of staff.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring that all product lines are supplied in the right quality and quantity.

Monitoring employee attendance, performance, and productivity to ensure that all staff members are performing their jobs efficiently.

Offering back up service during peak periods by assisting in managing queues, queries and product delivery ensuring that the standard sequence of service is not compromised.

Ensuring that staff adheres to their terms of reference and that all operations are within set standards.

Monitoring daily quality of products presented to customers ensuring that it matches or surpasses set standards.

Ensuring that the cleanliness and hygiene standard of staff and the shop meet the required standards.

Ensuring that cash takings are well looked after and safely banked as per procedure.

Monitoring inventory levels to ensure that products do not run low.

Determining staffing requirements by analyzing production schedules to determine how many workers will be needed to complete specific tasks.

Overseeing the safety of the supermarket and staff by inspecting equipment and facilities to ensure they meet the required safety standards.

Evaluating employee performance through regular assessments of productivity and conducting meetings to discuss performance issues.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a degree in Business Management, Marketing, Business Studies or any related field.

A master’s degree or a Masters in Business Administration will be an added advantage.

Proven track record of at least five years’ experience working at a retail supermarket of which 2 years should be at management level.

Skills and Competences:

Feedback