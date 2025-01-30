Sister in Charge: Theatre (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are in vited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting theatre matron in the overall running of the theatre.
Qualifications and Experience
- OTN Diploma.
- At least 5 years of experience working in the theater.
Other
How to Apply
Interested Candidates should send their CVs to: recruitment@corp24med.com
Deadline: 30 January 2025
