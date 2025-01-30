Sister in Charge: Theatre (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are in vited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting theatre matron in the overall running of the theatre.

Qualifications and Experience

OTN Diploma.

At least 5 years of experience working in the theater.

Other

How to Apply

Interested Candidates should send their CVs to: recruitment@corp24med.com

Deadline: 30 January 2025