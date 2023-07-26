Sister In Charge x2 (Harare & Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill vacancies that have arisen within First Mutual Health Services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Head of Medical Services the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

Implementing FMHS Strategy at clinic level.

Ensuring that the clinic is properly licensed by all respective regulators.

Workforce planning through preparation of duty rosters for locum doctors, nurses, and nurse aides on a continuous basis.

Managing filing and record keeping of patients' documents in adherence to the protocols, norms, rules, and regulations that govern the clinic.

Providing instant care during medical emergencies.

Reviewing reports for patients' medical histories and monitoring changes in their conditions.

Overseeing the admissions and discharge of patients in the Clinic's Observation Ward.

Assisting in the formulation and review of clinical policies and procedures.

Reviewing the completeness of claim forms before submission to Medical Aid companies.

Reviewing the allocated tariff charges according to the medication and treatment received.

Assisting in developing standards of care.

Participating in ongoing research, clinical audits, and projects.

Responding to patient and relatives' queries, inquiries, and complaints.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Nursing

Post graduate qualification in Midwifery/ Operating Theatre or equivalent.

Must have 6 years experience in a clinical environment of which 2 must be in a similar position

Emotional Maturity and empathy for others.

Excellent communication skills.

Good organizational skills.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs), copies of certificates and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw